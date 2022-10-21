Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Adds Surprise Celebrity Guest From ‘The Boondock Saints’

Get ready to get excited fellow comic con fans! Evansville Raptor Con 2022 already has a pretty amazing guest lineup, and now they have added another pretty awesome celebrity guest.

Raptor Con 2022 Previously Announced Celebrity Guests

National Guard Armory 3300 E. Division Street, Evansville, Indiana 47712

Get Tickets HERE

Just Added: David Della Rocco

Join us in welcoming "The Funny Man" himself. David Della Rocco from everyone's favorite cult classic Boondock Saints.

Click HERE for tickets to Raptor Con 2022

Volunteer Opportunities

What to Expect

In addition to Celebrity Guests Raptor Con 2022 will also feature Q&A sessions, Photo ops, Replica movie cars, and still more fun to be announced!

Vendors from across the country will feature everything from comics, nerdy memorabilia, unique one-of-a-kind swag, Funko pops, Rare Pokemon cards, and more.

Game Room provided by Tri-State Gaming Community. They will be providing a weekend of games that guests can play while at the con. If you want to learn how to play, they will also have classes on different types of games, lectures, and contests going on.

Cosplay Contest - This year's event will feature a few different "cosplay" contests. The traditional cosplay contest will take place on Saturday featuring prizes for Best in Show, and different special themed options. Watch for more details about other special cosplay contests closer to December.

Video Game Contest -Saturday will feature a vintage Mario Kart 64 tournament, where guests of all ages and skill levels will have the chance to go head to head in a bracket-style game. Sunday will also have its own Video game contest where the guest gets to vote on the game played for the tournament.

