High Score Saloon and Evansville Raptor Con Hosting Throwback Event on Main Street

If you follow the events in Downtown Evansville, you might've noticed that a popular series missing in 2022. The Downtown Economic Improvement District did not continue the 'Night on Main' themed events. High Score Saloon is hopeful that its new event will become an annual tradition.

High Score Gives Back

We can all agree that High Score Saloon is one of the coolest spots in Downtown Evansville, Indiana. Not only do they have an amazing variety of old-school arcade games, pinball machines, and craft beer, High Score Saloon has become known for the way they give back to the community.

Two Cool Organizations Joining Forces

Evansville Raptor Con is shaping up to be the premier Pop Culture and Geek Convention in the Tri-State. You can see a list of celebrity guests below.

Special Attractions To Look Forward To:

•Outdoor arcade

•Giant Mario Kart

•Music

•Food trucks

• Expanded outdoor Biergarten

•Photo ops with the Jurassic Park Jeep

•Green screen photos

•Southern Indiana Ghostbusters

More About High Score and Evansville Raptor Con Throwback

We couldn’t let one of our favorite downtown events fade away so we’re taking the reigns and celebrating the end of summer ourselves! High Score: Throwback on Main will be our annual block party celebration this year and hopefully for years to come. We will be expanding our outdoor biergarten for better service, adding games to our outdoor arcade, and bringing back lots of favorites from previous years + some new fun things to do!

Saturday, September 10, 2022 * 7:00 PM-11:00 PM

This is a 21+ event, and you will need to have a valid ID. Tickets are $10 + fees at Eventbrite. The price will increase to $15 the night of the event, and you will need to pay with cash in person.

323 Main Street

Evansville, IN 47708

Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Celebrity Guests and Ticket Info Calling all Geeks, Cosplayers, and Collectors - Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, for Evansville Raptor Con 2022. National Guard Armory 3300 E. Division Street, Evansville, Indiana 47712

Get Tickets HERE