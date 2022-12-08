I am so excited about this weekend's Evansville Raptor Con event. Aside from going to our local toy shops, this is the only thing my teenage son has been pumped to attend with me. If you have never been to a 'Con' event, you probably have some questions about what to expect. Well, you're in luck because I have the answers!

What is Raptor Con?

Raptor Con is Evansville's Premier Geek and Pop Culture Comic Convention. It features a variety of Celebrity guests, Vendors, Cosplay contests, Workshops, and panels. This all-inclusive event will bring the best of the geek world to Evansville.

"A comic-con is a convention (con, for short) focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games."

This two-day event will bring numerous celebrities, video game competitions, cosplay contests, vendors, Q & A panels, hands-on demonstrations, and much more. Many of the vendors will be selling one-of-a-kind items. So, if you want a really unique Christmas or birthday gift, you might just find it a Raptor Con.

Is Evansville Raptor Con Family Friendly?

Raptor Con is super family-friendly! In fact, we will all be on our best behavior because Santa Claus will be in attendance. And to keep things equal, Krampus and The Grinch will also be represented.

December 10-11, 2022 at the Evansville National Guard Armory.

Evansville Raptor Con is Evansville's coolest pop culture and geek con

National Guard Armory 3300 E. Division Street, Evansville, Indiana 47712

Get Tickets HERE

