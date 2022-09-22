We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022.

Meet Jason Marsden

If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.

Raptor Con 2022 New Location - Nerd Approved

Last year Raptor Con was held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds, but this year the event will be held at The National Guard Armory in Evansville. This is a more centralized venue for this inclusive geek convention.

Saturday, December 10, 2022 and Sunday, December 11, 2022

Click HERE for tickets to Raptor Con 2022

What to Expect

In addition to Celebrity Guests Raptor Con 2022 will also feature Q&A sessions, Photo ops, Replica movie cars, and still more fun to be announced!

Vendors from across the country will feature everything from comics, nerdy memorabilia, unique one-of-a-kind swag, Funko pops, Rare Pokemon cards, and more.

Game Room provided by Tri-State Gaming Community. They will be providing a weekend of games that guests can play while at the con. If you want to learn how to play, they will also have classes on different types of games, lectures, and contests going on.

Cosplay Contest - This year's event will feature a few different "cosplay" contests. The traditional cosplay contest will take place on Saturday featuring prizes for Best in Show, and different special themed options. Watch for more details about other special cosplay contests closer to December.

Video Game Contest -Saturday will feature a vintage Mario Kart 64 tournament, where guests of all ages and skill levels will have the chance to go head to head in a bracket-style game. Sunday will also have its own Video game contest where the guest gets to vote on the game played for the tournament.

MY 105.3 WJLT Live Radio Broadcast, and Liberty from The MY Morning Show with Bobby & Liberty will be one of the Cosplay Judges.

National Guard Armory 3300 E. Division Street, Evansville, Indiana 47712

