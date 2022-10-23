Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Tony Hughes’ Mother Slams ‘Evil’ People Who Dress as Serial Killer for Halloween

The mother of one of Jeffery Dahmer's victims is slamming people who dress as the serial killer for Halloween.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, who was killed by Dahmer in 1991, says dressing as the real-life serial killer is exploitative and traumatizing for the victims' families — her family included.

Speaking to TMZ, Shirley called Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes "evil."

"If Netflix hadn’t streamed the show … None of the families would be re-victimized … and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year," she shared.

Produced by Ryan Murphy, Netflix's Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story saw huge success upon its debut in September, spending nearly a month as the platform’s most-watched show.

Content warning: sexual assault, murder, graphic descriptions



Before his time in prison, Dahmer killed, dismembered, raped and cannibalized 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1992. He was killed by another inmate just two years later.

Despite his horrible crimes and violent acts, some viewers of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story claim they feel sorry for the killer. Others have publicly thirsted over the murderer on TikTok.

The controversy surrounding people dressing up as Dahmer for Halloween comes shortly after the killer's actual glasses were put up for sale.

With a price tag of $150,000, the glasses are being auctioned by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles in Canada. The shop's inventory places special emphasis on cult-related collectibles and true crime memorabilia.