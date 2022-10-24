It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible.

HISTORY OF THE SPOTTSVILLE BRIDGE

The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.

I've always had a fear of bridges and it started with this one in particular. I'd hold my breath when I drove over it or I would just go the other way around even if it meant it took longer.

Over the years there were reports of the bridge not being in great shape. Many reports state that the bridge condition was a bit of a roller coaster.

SAYING GOODBYE

The bridge was demolished in four different phases. The last phase was finished last week and our friend, Scott Ebelhar, got great footage of the final implosion. Here's one final look at the bridge before it's gone and washed away in the Green River.

And here's the blast!

The new bridge actually opened a few months ago in August and cost the State of Kentucky around $24 million dollars to construct. The lanes are large and the bridge is wider. Thank goodness for all of us that have to drive over it.