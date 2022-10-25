When life gives you apples, made something delicious. That's exactly what we're doing today in our What's Cookin'? segment. Katy Alexander, from the UK Cooperative Extension in Daviess County, is sharing a Fall-inspired recipe for Apple Spinach Salad.

Here's how to make it!

APPLE SPINACH SALAD

1 (10-ounce) bag baby spinach

1 large apple, diced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

2 medium carrots, shredded

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup dried cranberries

DRESSING

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

First of all, you're going to love how quick and easy this is.

Gently scrub apple, red onion,and carrots with a clean vegetable brush under cool running water before preparing them.

Add all salad ingredients to a large bowl.

Add all dressing ingredients to a small jar with a lid. Shake well to combine. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well to combine.

Here's what the final product looks like! Prepare yourself to be instantly hungry!

Serve immediately, and store leftovers in the refrigerator within 2 hours.

Now, the great thing about recipes developed and shared by UK Cooperative Extension is that they're designed to feed lots of mouths in a healthy and relatively inexpensive way. This Apple Spinach Salad recipe makes six servings and each serving size is 2 1/2 cups. The entire cost of the recipe is estimated to be $9.13, which means the cost per serving is just $1.52.

