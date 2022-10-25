19 Different Dry Shampoos Recalled Due to Cancer-Causing Chemical
Ladies, if you use dry shampoo regularly, you might want to stop and make sure that the brand you use doesn't fall under this recall.
So many people use dry shampoo products, and why shouldn't they? Dry shampoo, for those who don't know, is a spray that you can put in your hair to absorb the dirt, oil, and grease of your scalp without washing it. People use it often in between washes, after a workout, when it's humid, etc. However, you might want to use caution with your dry shampoo because some could be doing more than cleaning your hair.
Dry Shampoo Recall
Unilever United States is recalling 19 dry shampoo aerosol products due to "potentially elevated levels" of benzene. According to the recall announcement from Unilever United States:
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.
The recalled products impact select dry shampoos produced before October 2021 – including products from popular dry shampoo brands like Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States, and retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves. However, that still means that you could have some of these products at home. A full list of UPC codes, Lot codes, and the various sizes impacted can be found here. The list of affected products produced before October 2021 is as follows:
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
- Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
- Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
- Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
- Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
- Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
- Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
- Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
- Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
- Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
- Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
According to Unilever United States, there was an independent health hazard evaluation that found that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. However, Unilever United States decided to recall these products for cautionary reasons.
As of this writing, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the recalled products.
Consumers who have the recalled dry shampoo products at home should stop using them immediately. You can find instructions for reimbursement on Unilever's website.
