Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work. And that is how the Skeleton Crew was born.

Will You Marrow Me?

The crew left their neighborhood to throw a wedding last November.

Skeleton Crew / Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman Skeleton Crew / Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman loading...

Let the Skeletons Out, and the Fun Begins

Is there a best of type of award for the hardest-working skeleton crew in Evansville? The Evansville Skeleton Crew has been boning up for Halloween 2022. You will want to take skelfies with the whole crew.

The Skeleton Crew are getting ready for their favorite day of the year!!! Who is ready to join them for some spooky shenanigans?

A Look Back at Last Halloween

The crew took things to a whole other level in 2021. From pinata parties, Donut Bank treats, and a visit from Captain Jack Sparrow, the Skeleton Crew really set the bone high.

Evansville, Indiana Skeleton Crew Resurrected for Halloween - 2021 Scenes You just never know what you'll see around Halloween in this Evansville, Indiana neighborhood.

A Crime was Committed

There was a crime that occurred one of the last times the Skeleton Crew was out. Unbelievably, someone stole two of the family members! Hopefully, there will be no BoneNapping or other crimes in the neighborhood.

