Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so during the beginning of the pandemic, they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so last year she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work.

They created super fun scenes with their skeletons for almost a year, and then they took a little break. The skeletons even have their own Facebook page, and as of October 1, 2021, they were back at it.

It’s that time of year again and Chomper is excited to dig up his old friends! The Skeleton Crew has been dying to come back out of the ground and have some fun for October!

Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman

As you can see in the gallery below, their ideas are neverending.

From pinata parties, Donut Bank treats, and planning out new scenes for Halloween 2021, Evansville's Skeleton Crew has been staying busy this month.

There was a crime that occurred the last time the Skeleton Crew was out. Unbelievably, someone stole two of the family members! Hopefully, there will be no BoneNapping or other crimes in the neighborhood.

Evansville's Skeleton Crew Resurrected for Halloween - All New Scenes A new survey from My Baggage ranks Indiana as the 2nd scariest state to visit in 2021 for Halloween. Perhaps it's because of spooky displays like this one that you'll find in an Evansville, Indiana neighborhood.

