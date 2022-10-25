Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.

R'z Cafe Owners Name Menu Items After Eric Church Songs

Owners Candy and Danny Yancey are such big fans of Church and his music, they've used lines from his song lyrics as names for a variety of items. Their line of homemade craft beers carries names like "Ray Bans," "Higher Wire," "Holdin my Own," and "Round Here Buzz," their women's clothing boutique bus is called "Alabama Hannah," and the pizza truck they launched earlier this year is called "Mother Truckers Pizzeria" after Eric's song, "Bad Mother Trucker."

Even the pizzas the truck serves have names associated with his music. For example, "Mr. Misunderstood," "Drink in My Hand," and "Chattanooga Lucy." I'm not sure the phrase "huge fans" is strong enough to express how much they love The Chief.

A Gift From The Chief Himself

Someway, somehow, word of the Yancey's mega-fandom got around to the Church camp, and they expressed their gratitude for their support by surprising Candy and Danny with a box of Eric's own branded merchandise which included this Bad Mother Trucker hat.

To prove its authenticity, the label on the box even included a small printed photo of Church himself.

The package also included a small note on the packing slip thanking the Yancey's for their support and jokingly (I think) requesting pizza be sent to the return address.

Of course, Candy was quick to model her new gift while enjoying what I assume to be one of the beers whose name was inspired by an Eric Church song.

To say Candy was floored by the gesture is an understatement. Here's what she said when she shared the photos on the cafe's Facebook page:

So imagine our surprise today when this came in the mail…. I thought Danny ordered more merch, but nope….it had to come from his people …holy crap!!!! We’re dying!!!

So…. Bigger picture cause you know I’m a nerd… ok so I know the Chief himself did not send this to us, but if his people did not feel empowered or emboldened to take this action on his behalf this would not have happened! This dude has MILLIONS of fans worldwide and his people took the time to send us merch and a note of thanks.

Talk about making people feel seen and appreciated 💗Goals

Thanks @ericchurchmusic for all you are and all you do ❤️ you just made this small town girl and her Homeboys day 💟

Candy is exactly right, whoever is responsible, whether it was Eric himself or someone on his staff, to take the time to track down and ship this small gesture of gratitude to a fan makes a huge impact on that person. It's obvious it did for the Yancey's.

You can see Candy's full post on the R'z Cafe and Catering Company Facebook page.

