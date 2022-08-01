Owensboro KY Actor, Steve Young, Talks About How Changing His Focus Impacted His Career

Steve Young was born in Owensboro KY and began his acting career as a voice-over artist for radio commercials and audiobook narrations. His professional film acting career has evolved beginning with CMT music videos for Tim McGraw, The Eli Young Band, and MTV for the features. Short film, documentaries, national TV commercials, and most recently, feature film opportunities have become the norm. In early 2018, he was cast in the lead role for a SAG Film sponsored by Pure Flicks titled Christmas Manger which premiered in Nov 2018.

Steve is also the president and owner of Career Solution Resource, LLC., a Global Executive Search Firm and on the Board of Directors of Healing Reins, a Regional Non-Profit Therapeutic Horse-Riding organization for Veterans with PTSD and special needs children.

I first met Steve at Cowboys of Kentucky. We were doing a TV interview about his business and love of horses. He looked the part of a cowboy and I imagined he would make a great cowboy in a western movie. At the time, we both talked about doing other things, maybe bigger things that God had inspired us to pursue.

Well, Steve did just that. People always told him that he had a voice for radio, so he worked as a DJ at WBKR recording commercials. He then hired a talent agent and went for it.

As with anyone, life, pain, and challenges happen along the way. At one point Steve’s life was shattered, and he was angry at God. Things were taken away from him and he decided to take his sorrow and pain and turn it into a book called, Changed Destiny.

God spoke to Steve and told him, “Use the talents I gave you for me not just yourself.” From that point on, Steve has done just that. He says his pain was his training ground.

He was commissioned to record the King James Bible and became a fill-in pastor at his church. He was cast as Charles Spurgeon in a religious documentary film.

Steve was also cast in Tim McGraw’s "Humble and Kind" number 1 music video and then as a homeless veteran in another music video.

The list of accomplishments that Steve has pursued goes on and on.

TV Commercials & Music Videos Below:

Commercial for Ford Trucks (Roush Engine)

Tim McGraw “Humble and Kind” Music Video / CMT Video of the year award.

Eli Young Band “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” CMT Video / nominated for Music Video of the year

Tammy Shannon recording artist “Music produced by Dolly Parton” Bent Music Video

Commercial for internet “Spiritless Bourbon”