Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022

If you have been to the Eastside Target anytime in the past few months, you have probably wondered how long those storage trailers would be in the parking lot. Good news, there is a bullseye date for the remodel of Target to be done.

What's the Deal With The Trailers?

After seeing all of these trailers taking up quite a lot of parking spots, I reached out to Target's corporate team to get some answers. That was back in March, and now we know that the Eastside Target will be shiny and new by the end of August 2022.

Target's Glow Up

Your kids have probably used the term 'Glow Up', and now we have a reason to use it. According to the Pop Culture Dictionary:

"The term is typically applied to people, but it’s sometimes applied to things, often to be somewhat humorous, as in This model is a major glow-up from the last release."

What's in Store for Target

Target has plans to glow up 150 stores this year. Over the past 4 years, 800 Target stores have been given a complete makeover. The whole concept for the changes revolves around us, the Target customer. They want to really give us an experience while shopping, with shop-in-shops like Ulta. And perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the Eastside Target's remodel will be the return of Personal Pan Pizzas from Pizza Hut.

Expanded Team Member Benefits

In addition to the store upgrades, Team Members at Target now have more incentives to want to stay in their positions.

See The Amazing 2022 Updates Inside Southern Indiana Target Stores Target has been planning some major renovations in their stores. The Eastside Evansville, IN location's reset, should be completed very soon. 6625 E Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47715