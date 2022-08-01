Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop.

Video From Princeton's Mayor Greg Wright

Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.

Greeks was open until 2012, and sadly the historic building is in need of some big-time repairs. Downtown Princeton kicked off the 'Greek's Project' in 2021. And a special shout-out to Kyle Johnson with Halfrack Properties for donating the property. Fundraising began, and the renderings from LA+D look amazing.

2022 Update:

If you've ever watched a renovation-type show on HGTV, you know how the budget tends to go up with every layer that is peeled back. So, you can only imagine the amount of extra work that could be needed in a building that was built in the early 1900s.

We have had some major set-backs with this project, but we continue to be optimistic and push forward. After the second massive price increase in the overall budget, we decided to get more opinions before making huge decisions. We're currently in the process of getting new quotes from every contractor available // willing to come. ​ If you are a contractor and would like to come look at this property // possibly put in a bid, please contact DPI Director: downtownprincetondirector@outlook.com​ Thank you to our community for being so supportive and understanding!

Greeks Sponsorship Program Pricing List:

$100 - Pavers (Engraved bricks used for the back patio)

$500 - Bronze - Name on interior plaque list

$1,000 - Silver - Name on interior plaque list

$5,000 - Gold - Name on interior plaque list

$10,000 - Platinum - Name on interior plaque list

For large donations or sponsorships please email DPI Director, Hannah Whitehead: hannahwhitehead95@hotmail.com

Other Ways to Help

Spread the word

Check out all of our progression and ways to donate via Facebook: Downtown Princeton Indiana

Stay up to date on any posts for community help on our group page via Facebook: DPI Volunteer Group

