You Can Host Private Screenings of Christmas Movies at Evansville Theaters

The holidays are here, and while they're definitely looking a bit different this year, there's still ways to make the holiday season special. Many of us will be hosting social distanced holiday get togethers with family by seeing each other through a zoom screen, or outside. Another option that would definitely be a Christmas to remember, would be with a private showing of one of your favorite Christmas movies.

Both AMC and Showplace Cinemas o ffer theater rentals, where you can host a private screening and they both start at $99 for a screen and up to 20 people. The private screenings will be a way to keep the theater crowd down, so your family can enjoy a movie while social distancing. My friend Ashley recently rented a screen from Showplace Cinemas, and in her confirmation email it said that new movies are $149 and classics are $99. You can have up to 20 people for those prices at Showplace Cinemas.

A few of the Showplace Cinemas Christmas movie options include:

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Elf

Jingle Jangle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Please note, these are just the Christmas movies listed under Showplace Cinemas "now playing" section, reach out to them for a full list of options.

If you're interested in renting a theater through Showplace, click here to contact them.

AMC is also offering private movie showings Christmas classics are $99 and new movies are $199. AMC is only allowing 20 total guests for private screenings, to allow for space for social distancing. The Christmas movies they have for private screenings are as follows:

Die Hard (there's always a debate if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but let's go with yes)

The Holiday

Elf

A Christmas Story

Arthur Christmas

Love Actually

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Last Christmas

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

Almost Christmas

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey version)

Rise of the Guardians

Personally my all time favorite Christmas movie is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, so I was excited to see it available for private screenings for only $99!

Private movie rentals are a great way to get the family together, while being able to safely social distance and watch a Christmas movie. No matter how you're spending your holidays, I wish you a happy and safe holiday season, and hope you find so much joy!