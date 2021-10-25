Our We Love Local campaign was so well received last year, we're bringing it back!

After an extremely rough 2020 that required businesses to change their business model on the fly, there was hope that 2021 would be a bit easier. However, it's presented its own share of issues. COVID continues to be a factor, of course, but new struggles have emerged. On top of letting everyone know they exist, finding employees and issues with the supply chain has added new obstacles for businesses to navigate as they work to provide both new and returning customers with the product or service they expect from them as the holiday season, arguably their busiest time of the year, quickly approaches.

We may not be able to help with the supply chain, but if you're a small business owner in the Tri-State, we can help let everyone know who you are, where you are, what you provide, and how they can work for you if you're in need of a helping hand with the return of our We Love Local live broadcasts.

Here's how it works: We'll bring our station vehicle to your location for one hour and broadcast two live commercials during that time where we'll tell everyone listening whatever it is you want them to know. Whether that's the product or service you offer, how they can find you in person and online, and how they can work for you if you're looking to hire and they're looking for a job. That's it! Simple enough, right?

The broadcasts will start the week of November 8th and we expect spots to fill up fast as they did last year, so don't wait. Let us help you spread your message to residents all across the Tri-State, by e-mailing me, Ryan O'Bryan at ryan@wkdq.com to book your broadcast now. We hope to see you soon!

25 Places to Get a Yummy Breakfast in the Tri-State

Evansville Area Breweries There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.