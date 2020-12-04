Double Giveback Weekends Are Win-Win for Shoppers and Local Non-Profits

There is a reason so many people in the Tri-State love Bert Wheat, and it has nothing to do with his big smile, his big personality, or the beautiful jewelry he sells at the Diamond Galleria. Well, I'm sure those things have a little something to do with it (Ha!), but the bigger reason Bert is so loved is because of generosity to local non-profit organizations.

Any given weekend at the Diamond Galleria is a 5+5 give back weekend - that means customers get a 5% discount off some beautiful jewelry, and 5% is given back to the non-profit of your choice. The 5+5 program is ongoing, it never ends - but for the past several weekends, the Diamond Galleria has doubled up those give back efforts with 10+10 weekends - meaning you save 10% on merchandise and a non-profit gets a 10% donation! We're down to the final two 10+10 weekend events.

We had Bert Wheat join us again on the MY Morning Show, and he was joined by representatives from the two non-profits that will receive the givebacks - Jill Kincaid from Chemo Buddies (their weekend is 12/4-12/5), and Erika Taylor from the Evansville YWCA (their weekend is 12/11-12/12). The ladies remind us of how important these giveback opportunities are for their organizations, and how they can use the money raised.