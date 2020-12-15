Evansville Church Hosting Live Nativity Scene December 18-20

We all know the saying, "where there's a will, there's a way." It's literally been around for hundreds of years. If there's ever been a year in our lifetime that has put that saying/theory to the test, it's been 2020 without a doubt. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've had no choice but to find new ways to do pretty much anything we were doing pre-pandemic in order to keep ourselves, and those around us, as safe as possible. Fortunately, we humans are a crafty bunch, and I'd like to think we've made the best of several less-than-desirable situations over the past nine months. Video conferencing allows us to see friends and family safely, and many, if not most, non-profit fundraising walks went virtual, encouraging the public to participate in their neighborhoods and posting their support on social media. Even Christmas has had to adjust to the current state of life. Santa sees kids from a safe distance of at least six feet wearing a mask and sitting behind a clear piece of plexiglass, and churches are finding unique ways to share the story of Christ's birth. For example, Evansville's The Assembly Church on Burkhardt Road who are bringing the story to life for you to see safely from your car.

The Church will host a drive-thru nativity scene this weekend (Friday, December 18th through Sunday, December 20th, 2020) at their location at 4330 North Burkhardt Road on the east side featuring real, live actors playing the parts of Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men, and more sharing the story from the time Mary is visited by the angel Gabrielle, to the John the Baptist's recognition of Jesus as the one sent by God.

The scene is free to see from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. each evening.

[Source: The Assembly Evv on Facebook]