US Postal Service Looking to Hire Mail Carriers in Evansville

As the Postal Service's creed says, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." However, they need "couriers" (a.k.a. mail carriers) in order to complete those "appointed rounds."

The Kentuckiana District of the U.S. Postal Service is currently looking to fill over 100 mail carrier positions so those rounds can be completed within the district in cities like Louisville, Lexington, and right here in Evansville.

Applications are being accepted now through the USPS website. I've linked directly to the Evansville job openings here, but if the link doesn't work for whatever reason, go to the USPS website, click "Careers" from the menu near the top of the page, then "Career Opportunities." From there, click the dark blue "Search Jobs" button, type Evansville in the search bar, select Indiana from the list of states underneath, and click the Start button. It should show you two different openings, one for city carriers, and one for rural, or county, carriers. That doesn't mean there are only two openings available, it simply means they're hiring for both categories.

According to District Field Recruiter at US Postal Service, Scott Racel in a Facebook post in the Warrick & Vanderburgh Co. Things For Sale group, if hired, you'll make "$17.29 per hour paid bi-weekly," enjoy "some paid health benefits, paid leave, 6 paid Federal Holidays." The salary will increase $0.50 per hour starting in 2021 when a new National Association of Letter Carriers contract goes into effect.

Racel also points out the Postal Service is "veteran friendly," and offers "Wounded Warrior Leave" for vets that are eligible for it.

[Source: Scott Racel via Warrick & Vanderburgh Co. Things For Sale on Facebook]