Evansville Officials Remind Us ‘Tis the Season to #LoveLocal

Today, City of Evansville officials and community leaders emphasize the need to “Love Local” this holiday season. On the heels of a successful Small Business Saturday, let us remember to safely support the small merchants, local restaurants and organizations providing local experiences throughout the holiday season as they work to recover from the economic impacts and uncertainty of this year.

The months of October through January are the most critical months for most retail and restaurant businesses, and this year they desperately need your patronage. In-person or online, there are numerous ways to “Love Local” in the community.

Shop Small – Online or safely in-person, choose to purchase quality products from local merchants and galleries. And don’t forget about those in the community offering the gift of virtual entertainment, education or experiences.

Dine Local – Purchase gift cards, carry-out meals and brews this holiday season to support local food and beverage entrepreneurs. Visit swinchamber.com for a listing of bars, breweries and restaurants offering gift card purchases, holiday meal deals, curbside pick-up and more. Submit meal deals, catering and special offerings to news@swinchamber.com.

Share the Love – Share unique gifts, finds and deals from local businesses on social media throughout the holiday season. Your endorsement of a local product, service or experience markets the local businesses and influences the purchases of others.

The quality of life many Greater Evansville residents have come to enjoy is partly because of the entrepreneurial spirit of business owners, managers and their employees who work to provide quality products, service and pleasant shopping and dining experiences in the community. It’s time to give back to the specialty coffee roasters, merchants, art galleries, breweries and all who make our corner of the world a better place. It’s time to #lovelocal.

City and health officials continue to urge the community to abide by safety regulations related to social distancing, wearing face coverings, and sanitizing hands and surfaces, while also helping businesses abide by requirements announced on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website.

[Information courtesy of Noah Stubbs, Director of Communications for Mayor Winnecke's Office & the City of Evansville]