We believe local businesses are the backbone of the Tri-State. Regardless of what type of business you run, when you do well, we all do well.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, or offering yet another reminder of something we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on everyone to put it extremely mildly. That includes local restaurants like yours, who may have been hit harder than any other local business. Forced to close your dining rooms and focus solely on carryout orders in order to slow the spread of the virus, you likely had to make several tough decisions like cutting staff to try and keep your dream afloat.

The distribution of the vaccine, along with most residents doing their part by wearing masks and keeping their social distance from each other, has helped turn things around and created a small glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Numbers across the state have dropped consistently since the post-holiday surge which saw nearly the entire state in the red on the Health Department's Coronavirus map. As of now (Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021), there's not one single red county in the entire state, and there are several in the blue which is currently the best possible scenario a county can find itself in.

While that's an encouraging sign, we're still likely several months away from some form of pre-pandemic normalcy that will allow you to fully open your dining rooms again, and therefore your pre-pandemic profits. Until that time comes, we want to help you let Tri-State residents what you're cooking up in the kitchen with a free, one-hour, live broadcast during our Eat Local Campaign.

We'll bring our station vehicle to your location for one hour and broadcast two live commercials during that time where we'll let everyone know about what you have on the menu, and how they can get it in their bellies.

Broadcasts will be available daily through Sunday, March 28th. Spots will fill up fast, and limited space is available, so don't wait. Let us help you spread your tasty message to residents all across the Tri-State. E-mail me at ryan@wkdq.com to get the ball rolling and book your broadcast.

