New Food Truck Coming to Evansville Will Donate All Profits to Child Care for Foster Kids

The Tri-State food truck scene has really exploded over the past few years, with a number of trucks crisscrossing the area on a weekly, if not daily, basis, offering everything from barbecue to burgers, to tacos, Asian cuisine, and everything in between. Later this month, a new truck will join them on the streets of Evansville with a goal of not only selling you delicious, unique food items, but giving back to cause close to its heart.

"Good Vibes," owned and operated by Dawn Miller of Evansville, is scheduled to make its first official appearance at Haynie's Corner Brewing Company on Monday, December 14th from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. with a menu featuring meats and pickles from Lake's Metro Deli serving as the base for a mix of unique savory and sweet dishes that include:

But, it's not just the food Dawn is making that she hopes will entice you to stop by the truck and give it a try. It's also what she's doing with the profits.

She's not keeping them.

According to Dawn, in a post on the Evansville Food Trucks Facebook group, 100% of the profits will go directly to Addie's Castle, an upstart, Evansville-based, non-profit dedicated to providing child care to foster families.

With a 14 and 16-year-old, it's been a while since my wife and I have had to worry about daycare for our kids. However, I do remember the difficulty in not only trying to find one we liked and felt comfortable with, but one that had space for them. Thanks to state regulations that only allow so many kids per child care provider, many of the best daycares are full, and often have a waiting list you almost need to get your name on before you even know you're pregnant. If you're a parent, you likely know what I'm talking about thanks to your own experience.

Now, imagine being a foster parent who recently took in young children. You don't know how long those kids will be in your care, but you're responsible for them during the time they are. That means finding daycare services while you're at work. Since the need for daycare may be temporary, those same state regulations that set limits for the number of kids a daycare provider can have make finding one on a temporary basis that much more difficult.

The goal of Addie's Castle is to open 24-hour daycare centers "guaranteed to have openings for foster children." The non-profit also plans to staff their facilities with, "behavior specialists, dietary specialists, counselors, a nurse practitioner, and physical therapist on staff to offer services at no additional costs."

According to a message exchange I had with Dawn on Facebook, Addie's Castle doesn't have a location yet. Money raised from Good Vibes sales will go towards opening the first location in Evansville.

Visit the Good Vibes website to see the complete menu, find out where the truck plans on stopping, and how you can have them cater your event (once we're able to have them again, of course). For more on the mission of Addie's Castle, including how you can support the cause through the purchase of stuffed animals, visit addiescastle.org.