Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised.

Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update on the fundraising for the new YWCA Play Ground Project. The old playground was not very safe anymore. The children were at risk of getting hurt by tripping on the uneven ground or playing on very old equipment.

Official Playground Name 'Toyota Indiana Playground'

In addition to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Mattingly Charities, and CenterPoint Energy were also vital donors in making this playground a reality. It's really kind of cool that they began the campaign with the slogan from the movie 'Field of Dreams' If you built it, they will come. The day of the ribbon cutting with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was the same day as the Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

Why Does A Women's Shelter Need a Playground?

Imagine that you have finally been able to get out of a dangerous domestic situation. You find shelter for yourself and your children, but they can't exactly pack up the backyard or their toys. A nice and safe area to play in gives children at the shelter a little bit of normalcy. You can see more about the importance of playtime and photos of the playground below.

About The YWCA

Since 1911 the YWCA has been serving the Evansville community by providing shelter for domestic violence victims, emergency housing for women and children who are homeless, and countless other services. If you or someone you know needs assistance call the YWCA at 812-422-1191 for more information.