Evansville Woman Honored in a ‘Giant’ Way for Leading Volunteers

When schools shut down in March, Lisa Vaughan and her Junior League volunteers stepped up to make sure students would still get lunch. They were already providing free lunches over spring break, and then extended their service through the summer.

Lisa and Alex Burton started Feed Evansville, to help get food to the people who need it the most. They work with other agencies to make sure our community is taken care of.

Earlier this month, Mayor Winnecke named Lisa one of the 2020 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award, along with Alex Burton. The Mayor made the announcement during the United Way's Day of Sharing.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed Evansville identified a gap in our community's food security, Lisa and Alex truly embody the spirit of the award's namesakes. They created and executed a strong community vision, while simultaneously supporting all of Evansville’s citizens in the most humanitarian manner.”~ Mayor Winnecke

Even in her acceptance, Lisa remained selfless.

"This award belongs to our volunteers and community partners. Feed Evansville would not exist without them. Together we will continue to work for our city.”

This week Lisa Vaughan was named a 'Brawny Giant'. Yes, Brawny as in the paper towel brand. The Brawny Giants Initiative celebrates people like Lisa, making a difference in their communities, and going out of their way to help others. Lisa certainly fits that description!

Feed Evansville will host Community Food Shares every Monday through the end of October. Free food boxes filled with dairy, produce and protein will be passed out at Harke pool from 11:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

But wait, there's more! Lisa has been named the YWCA's Legacy of Impact Honoree.