Junior League of Evansville Postpones Women’s Conference

Unfortunately, the Junior League of Evansville has postponed their Women's Conference. The positive COVID-19 cases in our area just keep going up, so they felt it would be better to just hold off a couple of months.

Large events like this take months of planning, and trying to reschedule it to fit everyone's calendar could not have been easy. Keynote Speaker Erin Joy keeps a pretty full schedule, and now January 21, 2021 has been added for this JLE event.

The Women's Conference was originally going to held October 29, 2020 at the Old National Events Plaza. JLE announced the new date in a post on their Facebook page;

Women's Conference Update After careful consideration, the Junior League of Evansville is postponing the Women's Conference to January 21st, 2021 due to the recent trend of Covid-19 numbers in The Evansville area. The safety of our members and community is our first priority. We appreciate our sponsors and community partners for their ongoing support. The Top 20 Women in Business and Woman of Empowerment Award will still be presented at this luncheon on January 21st, 2021 at the Old National Events Plaza. All registrations for the luncheon and conference will be honored for the new date. For any questions, concerns, or comments, please direct all inquiries to the Junior League of Evansville, Women's Conference Committee at womensconference@juniorleagueofevansville.org.

