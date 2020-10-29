Halloween brings out the scare in all of us. When you think about it, if you decorated house with cobwebs, dressed up in creepy and scary costumes, and used skeletons as lawn ornaments, any other time of year, people would think that you were insane. But the month of October is a free for all to display our most terrifying, horrific, and creepy fun.

What scares everyone varies from person to person. My sisters terrified of clowns. Anything involving a clown, sends her over the edge. Someone I work with, Travis, is petrified of snakes. I’ve heard that if he sees one, he’s been known to wet his pants. I’ve not witnessed it, but that’s the rumor. Just saying...

I personally don’t like anything that could be real. You know, like killers with knives and chainsaws, or demonic possession, and even animals attacking. The thing in movies that gives me the chills and freaks me out the. most is when someone that is possessed starts crawling up the walls, on the ceilings or down the halls in slow and fast motion. OMG. I can't even look at the screen. It takes my breath away just typing the words to describe it.

But, I think there is one thing that we can all agree on. One thing that scares most of us, if not all of us, and that’s the coronavirus, COVID-19. Proving that all of the pretend things we are so scared of, every year, have nothing on the reality that is the 2020 pandemic, my friend Marija decorated her front yard in a coronavirus theme. She picks a different theme every year. This year the yard is decked out for Halloween and dedicated to the virus and it’s pretty amazing and just enough light hearted to make you smile. Take a look.

You can follow Marija and The House on Clifton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The pandemic has changed the way we live, work and interact with each other. The year 2020 has been emotionally and economically devastating. Everyone has been negatively touched by the virus in some way. In other ways, we have learned from it, grown as humans because of it. I believe that out of bad, there are always good lessons to be learned. I love these Halloween yard decorations and the way they make us feel better during a bad time. Thank, Marija.