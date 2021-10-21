The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is an annual tradition in Louisville, Kentucky, and one that I am so sad to admit that I have not had the pleasure of personally visiting yet. After spotting photos shared by my friend, and local musician, Angel Wilder I know have the burning desire to jump in my car and make the drive.

Angel and her husband have made the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular a yearly tradition after he proposed to her at the giant, Halloween-themed event. To commemorate that special moment, they now go back every year. Angel says that the different themes each year are one of her favorite parts of the display.

My favorite is that they have different themes each year so it’s a new experience each time! Need to know…dress warm, go during the week to avoid lines and definitely get the spiked cider

She also offered a couple of pro tips like going during the week and dressing in warm clothes. She also raved about the spiked cider.

This year's theme is all about TV and Movies and the images Angel shared are nothing short of spectacular! There are so many iconic and legendary characters that have been brought to life in these carvings.

You can see some of your favorites from your childhood as well as some of your grown-up guilty pleasures too. Keep scrolling to see some of the amazing designs yourself and to get more information about the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Specatacular.

25 Photos from the 2021 Jack O' Lantern Spectacular in Louisville Kentucky Take a look at 25 photos from Louisville, Kentucky's annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular featuring pumpkins carved with images depicting characters from your favorite movies and television shows.