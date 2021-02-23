Will The Tri-State Still be Required to Wear Masks in 2022?
I'll be honest, I don't watch a lot of national news. It does seem like the tone has changed about COVID-19. We're hearing more about vaccines and how many people have received both doses, instead of focusing on new cases. Again, that just seems to be what I'm seeing. That might make us let our guards down, and think that masks are on the way out. But the experts aren't so sure about that.
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union", Dr. Fauci said that it's possible that will be wearing masks into next year.
"I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality. We're going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year."
According to the CDC, even after you receive the second dose of the vaccine, you will still need to follow the guidelines that we have in place now, to stay safe.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others
- Avoid crowds
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces
- Wash your hands often
The Centers for Disease Control also says that experts are still learning more about how long vaccines will protect against COVID-19 in real-world conditions.
Read More: No Two Cases of COVID-19 are the Same; Here is My Experience
Read More: Here's My Personal Experience Losing a Family Member to COVID-19
Read More: Evansville Nurse Shares Why it's Important to Get COVID Vaccine
Review: Under Armour Sportsmask
Community Remembers Retired EVSC Teacher with Tributes