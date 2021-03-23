Junior League of Evansville Offering FREE Lunch Over Spring Break

It's a sad, but true fact that 1 in 6 people in the Tri-State are suffering from food insecurity. This past year has been so difficult on families that already needed assistance, and people who have never needed help. Thankfully, we have The Tri-State Food Bank as a resource, Feed Evansville provides food boxes each week, and the volunteers at Junior League of Evansville help keep students fed.

Too many children do not have enough food in their house. They depend on school lunches, just to have a meal. So, when school is out, these kiddos might be going without food.

Junior League of Evansville will be handing out free lunches in the McGary middle school neighborhood Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 11:30 A.M - 1:00 P.M. They will hand out lunches in the Delaware elementary school area on March, 27, 2021 from 11:30 A.M - 1:00 P.M.

Watch for the food truck in the neighborhood. The meals will be available while they last, on a first come, first serve basis.

Junior League of Evansville Mission Statement:

The Junior League of Evansville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism and developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Evansville reaches out to women of all races, religions, ages and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and a commitment to voluntarism.

