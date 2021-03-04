NOW HIRING: Evansville’s Chemo Buddies Has Two Part-Time Job Openings

Non-profit organizations certainly rely on volunteers to help at events and fundraisers, as well as some of the day-to-day activities and responsibilities - but most organizations also have paid positions on their staff. One non-profit that continues to do amazing things in and around Evansville is CHEMO BUDDIES, and they are looking for two new part-time employees.

What Does Chemo Buddies Do?

"Chemo Buddies gives hope and encouragement to those who are going through cancer treatment. In addition to volunteers in the treatment room, we provide positive, uplifting experiences to everyone affected by cancer." They do that by literally being a buddy, a friend, to folks who are battling cancer with chemotherapy. Spending time in hospitals and clinics is only part of what Chemo Buddies does. Learn more here.

Chemo Buddies Job Openings

According to the Chemo Buddies Facebook page, they are looking for two part-time program coordinators to work approximately 20 hours a week each. Candidates must be computer and iPhone savvy, they must have strong communication skills, attention to detail, the ability to work both mornings and afternoons as necessary, and be able to pass a background search. If you're interested, please contact Chemo Buddies Executive Director Gail Knight Williams at gail@chemobuddies.org.

Volunteer Opportunities

Just like every other non-profit I know of, Chemo Buddies relies on volunteers, and they are always on the lookout for more - unfortunately, there is no shortage of people going through chemotherapy, and all those folks need buddies. There are a few key characteristics that are required of anyone that wants to be a Chemo Buddy...

Hospitality

Be a good listener

Friendship

Compassion

Encouragement

At the end of the day, do whatever it takes

