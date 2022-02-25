WOW! Wisconsin Brewery Heated Shorts Keep Your Buns Warm and Beer Cold

Everyone knows a beer-drinking guy that likes to wear shorts all winter long. This is the gift you buy that guy. Trust me, he'll love it.

A salute to ALL beer-drinking men wearing shorts in the winter

Nobody quite understands the man who wears shorts through the coldest winter months.

Is his blood just too warm for pants?

Is he secretly freezing and thinks this shows how tough he is?

Does all that hair keep his legs warm?

We don't need to understand him. Embrace his wild winter ways and give him something you know he will love, from Leinenkugel's Beer, or 'Leinie' as it's more commonly known.

Leinie has something for your hiney

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company understands the man that wants comfort even in the dead of winter. The Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin beer-maker's shorts will not only keep your butt warm, they also provide a place to hold Leinie's most delicious beer and keep it cold.

Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy is bringing summer to your shorts with the release of Shandy Shorts – winter-ready heated shorts to keep your legs warm despite the freezing temps of winter.

The 'Summer Shandy Shorts' have heating elements inside the legs that are powered by a rechargeable battery.

According to Leinie's website, the heating feature is activated by a soft touch control button. There are 3 adjustable heat levels.

The shorts are a unisex fit with drawstring, elastic waist and 8” inseam.

For the guy with a sense of humor, these $55 shorts a perfect gift idea. And you better get 'em quick, they're only available for a limited time.

