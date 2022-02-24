Dinosaurs Are Coming To The Nashville Zoo

Hold on to your butts! The Nashville Zoo is about to be taken over by dinosaurs.

If you have ever been to the Nashville Zoo before, you know that they have so much to offer. It's a free zoo and between all the animals you see as well as some of the shows they have there, you could spend all day at the zoo. Now, the Nashville Zoo has announced a new temporary exhibit that will take you back in time.

DinoTrek Returns To The Nashville Zoo

For the first time since 2014, DinoTrek is coming back to the Nashville Zoo. What is DinoTrek, you might be asking? According to the Nashville Zoo:

DinoTrek begins at a hidden entrance near the Zoo's Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a forest path where guests discover life-like prehistoric beasts that move, growl, hiss, roar, and even spit. Educational signs allow all guests to learn more about the 20 different species on display, and young paleontologists can conduct their own mini-excavation in a fossil sandpit.

What Kind Of Dinosaurs Will You See At The Zoo?

If you are a fan of "Jurassic Park" or just dinosaurs in general, this is an exhibit that you will love to see. Along the way, you will spot many dinosaurs that you have heard of and seen in the movies, and you might even spot some that you aren't familiar with. According to the Nashville Zoo, species include:

Allosaurus, Amargasaurus, Carnotaurus, Citipati, Coelophysis, Compsognathus, Deinonychus, Diablocertops, Dilophosaurus, Edmontonia, Megalosaurus, Pachyrinosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Suchomimus, Utahraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

DinoTrek Dates and Admission

DinoTrek returns to the Nashville Zoo on March 11th and will run through the end of July. Admission to DinoTrek is $4 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo's Entry Village and at the entrance to the exhibit.

