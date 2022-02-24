He’s a Little Older and Doesn’t See or Hear Real Well – But This Indiana Dog Still Deserves a Loving Home

You might remember SKEETER - we introduced him to you a few weeks ago - he is the senior Cocker Spaniel who came to It Takes a Village after his longtime owner passed away. At the time SKEETER was just looking for a foster, but now he has been fully vetted and is ready for adoption.

SKEETER is 11 years old, and he doesn't see or hear as well as he used to, so he really needs to find a home/owner who will be patient with him. SKEETER is used to being around older children and other dogs, so that is something to keep in mind too. Our friends at ITV really just want to find a loving home where this fella can live out the rest of his days.

If you think you might be interested in adopting SKEETER, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if you and SKEETER are a good fit for each other.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!