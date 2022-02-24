The Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would allow anyone in the Hoosier State age 18 or older, with a few exceptions, to carry a handgun without any type of permit.

The "Constitutional Carry" Bill

House Bill 1077, also known as the "Constitutional Carry" bill, would repeal the current law in Indiana that requires a person to obtain a permit in order to carry a handgun in the state. The bill would also,

Specifies that certain persons who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun are not required to obtain or possess a license or permit from the state to carry a handgun in Indiana. Prohibits certain individuals from knowingly or intentionally carrying a handgun. Creates the crime of "unlawful carrying of a handgun" and specifies the penalties for committing this crime.

There Are Some Exceptions

For those individuals who may not qualify to receive a permit to carry as the law is currently written, the bill would allow for that individual to carry a handgun in "limited places."

The exceptions to the "Constitutional Carry" bill would be those Indiana residents with one or more felony convictions or those with a dangerous mental illness.

The Bill Has Already Passed the House

Voting by the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee took place Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and the bill passed. In January the "Constitutional Carry" bill passed the Indiana House with a 64 to 29 vote, according to WHTR in Indianapolis.

Opposing Views

Those opposed to the bill believe there should be some type of vetting process before an Indiana resident is allowed to carry a handgun.

Those in support of the bill believe that a permit requirement is a violation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States which reads,

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

What Happens Next?

Now that the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee passed Indiana House Bill 1077, it will move to the Senate Floor for a vote. If the Indiana Senate votes to pass House Bill 1077 or the "Constitutional Carry" bill, it would then go to the desk of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, making Indiana the 22nd state in the country to allow gun owners to carry a firearm without a permit.

Read Indiana House Bill 1077 in full here.

