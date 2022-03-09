We reported previously that on February 23, 2022, the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would make Indiana the 22nd state to allow anyone in the age 18 or older, with a few exceptions, to carry a handgun without any type of permit.

Yesterday, March 8, 2022, that bill went before the Senate where it passed in a 30-20 vote, according to WOWO.com. Now that HB1077 has passed both the Indiana House and the Senate, it will now be moved to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.

The Bill Has Already Passed the House

In January the "Constitutional Carry" bill passed the Indiana House with a 64 to 29 vote, according to WHTR in Indianapolis.

The "Constitutional Carry" Bill

House Bill 1077, also known as the "Constitutional Carry" bill, would repeal the current law in Indiana that requires a person to obtain a permit in order to carry a handgun in the state. The bill would also,

Specifies that certain persons who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun are not required to obtain or possess a license or permit from the state to carry a handgun in Indiana. Prohibits certain individuals from knowingly or intentionally carrying a handgun. Creates the crime of "unlawful carrying of a handgun" and specifies the penalties for committing this crime.

There Are Some Exceptions to the Bill

For those individuals who may not qualify to receive a permit to carry as the law is currently written, the bill would allow for that individual to carry a handgun in "limited places."

The exceptions to the "Constitutional Carry" bill would be those Indiana residents with one or more felony convictions, those with under a court appointed order of protection, or those with a dangerous mental illness.

Opposing Views

Those opposed to the bill believe there should be some type of vetting process before an Indiana resident is allowed to carry a handgun.

Those in support of the bill believe that a permit requirement is a violation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States which reads,

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

What Happens Next?

Now that House Bill 1077 or the "Constitutional Carry" bill has passed both the Senate and the House, it will make its way to the desk of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Governor Holcomb will have seven days to either veto the bill or sign it into law. If he chooses to take no action on the bill, after the seventh day it will become law with or without his signature.

Read Indiana House Bill 1077 in full here.

[Source: WTHR/WOWO]