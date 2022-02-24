Do you want that sun-kissed glow but want to protect your skin? These are some of the best self-tanners to use on your face and body before your next vacation. Do you have a favorite product you use?

My nickname growing up was Casper. Take one look at my Irish skin, and it's obvious why. This girl is white. Put on your sunglasses kind of white. I put off a glow all my own. People look at me in disbelief when I tell them that I can't lay out in the sun or get a tan. Usually, it follows with "you just have to be patient" or, "have you ever tried a tanning bed?" I have indeed tried a tanning bed. I've laid out on a beautiful white beach before too. How did that go, you may ask? Sunburnt skin. Red, hot and sore like a first-degree burn. Forget Casper. Now, I look like a Lobster! It's ruined vacations when I was younger, but now, I use SPF 100 for babies on my skin. I'd rather be white than risk going to the emergency room. It's just not worth it. How about you? Are you pale or able to get a summer glow kind of tan?

Playboy Glitz Golden Glow Self Tanner

For the last fifteen years, I've used Playboy Glitz as my self-tanner. It's a great bronzer and odorless self-tanning solution for me. It gives me a beautiful natural-looking, golden tan with no orange streaks. There's one challenge to contend with. They don't make it anymore. Sometimes I get lucky and find it offered on a website, but it's becoming extinct. Don't you hate when that happens? A favorite product is discontinued, and you have to find a new one to take its place? It stinks but can happen to anyone. Now I'm on the hunt for a new self-tanner. Which one do you recommend?

Based on your suggestions, these are some of the most popular self-tanners. Ahead of Spring Break, you may need a bronzing glow too.

My friend Chelsea Epley took to social media for suggestions. "I need a good self-tanner that doesn’t have a super-strong smell. The one I have smells terrible, but I love the way it looks and applies. Send me any recommendations!"

TANOLOGIST

Many of you recommended Tanologist as a good self-tanner. Some of the comments included, "It looks so natural, smells great, and lasts a long time. Mikayla Sellers added, "Tanologist! I feel like it’s not a bad smell like most self-tanners." Laura Beth Potts added, "I’ve heard really good things about Tanologist!" This self-tanner received 4 out 5 stars on Ulta.com.

Best Way to Apply Tanologist

LOVING TAN



It's been said that this is one of the best sunless tanners out there. Brittany B shared a review on Amazon declaring it's "by far the BEST self-tanner I have ever tried." Susan Hayden shared, "I’ve used Loving Tan for years now. It’s truly the best in my opinion!" Loving Tan received 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

How to Apply Loving Tan

L'OREAL PARIS SELF-TANNER



For self-tanning at home on a budget, this one from L'Oreal Paris should fit your needs. It comes highly recommended. Dawn Hardy shared, "L’Oréal Paris self-tanner isn’t bad, and it’s cheap. I use it all the time!" Connie shared her review on Walmart.com, "I bought this last year for the first time. I was totally impressed with the way it worked. Just got my new bottle delivered so I can start working on my tan. This stuff works great and looks natural." From McKenzi Zogg, "Loreal sunless tanner wipes!!! The absolute best." On Walmart.com this self-tanner received 4.2 out of 5 stars!

Easy Way to Apply L'Oreal Paris Self-Tanner

JERGENS NATURAL GLOW 3-DAY SELF TANNER



Another affordable popular self-tanner is Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner. You can find the product at most retail and pharmacy locations near you. It's highly rated on Amazon earning 4.5 outta 5 stars. Erin L had this to share, "This is a great product. It is the only self-tanner I've found that doesn't turn your skin orange. I use it 2-3 times per week and it leaves me with the perfect natural-looking tan." Courtney D agrees, "This tinted moisturizer works very well as my go-to tanning solution."

Best way to apply Jergens Natural Glow Self-Tanner

ST. TROPEZ SELF TAN EXPRESS

This self-tanner is one of the highest-rated on Amazon. Kristal Brooks raves, "Of all the self-tanners I have used this one is by far the best! I love it. It doesn't turn you orange and no one knows it's fake. I get compliments all the time." CGill added, "Best self-tanner on the market by a landslide. I’m extremely fair-skinned and honestly look unhealthy without self-tanner, so I have a ton of experience with trial and application of various products." Out of 7,856 reviews, St. Tropez Self Tan Express has 4.6 out of 5 stars!

Quick and Easy Way to Apply St. Tropez Self Tan Express

BRONZE TAN SELF TANNING LOTION

Many have mentioned that the scent and moisturizer are what make this product special. MeganKreu shared her review, "Best I've ever used. I've been using sunless tanner since high school." It makes a great gift shared Bill Koch, "Purchased this for my wife. She used it for the 1st time a couple of days ago. The results were amazing. A nice bronze shade (not orange) that looks great. It hasn't faded to any degree and it seems to moisturize the skin. Leaving a soft and sheer feel. I'll buy it again." Bronze Tan Self-Tanning Lotion received 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

How to Get the Best Glow With Bronze Tan Self-Tanning Lotion

Are we missing anything that gives you the deepest natural tan at home? Please share your favorite products with us, and tell us why you feel they're the best!

