You Can Own Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant as it Goes up For Sale

Did you know the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana is located in the Tri-State? It's true!

The Log Inn located in Haubstadt is known as the oldest restaurant in the state.

FC Tucker Commercial/Kyle Bernhardt FC Tucker Commercial/Kyle Bernhardt loading...

The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.

At almost 200 years old (197 years this year to be exact) The Log Inn has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in the state of Indiana. The Log Inn is also well known for its delicious fried chicken and family-style dinners.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

It's also up for sale.

You can own this iconic piece of Indiana history, I just ask that if you do buy The Log Inn, you keep it just the way it is! There's something about a restaurant that's been around for so long that is just extra charming. Also growing up in the Tri-State I've enjoyed many family-style meals at The Log Inn with people I love.

So, how much is The Log Inn?

The listing price on The Log Inn is $3,000,000 that's 3-million dollars, but remember, you're buying a piece of history.

Here's what the listing says about buying The Log Inn:

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to own a long- standing family owned and operated restaurant business with a huge following. The Log Inn has been a staple in the Haubstadt community for decades and is ready for new ownership to continue the tradition. The Restaurant is offered for sale with all existing furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as the Real Estate. The sale also includes a 3-way liquor license.

You can see the full listing for The Log Inn here. I hope whoever buys The Log Inn keeps its classic charm and doesn't change the family-style meals.

See Inside Indiana's Oldest Restaurant The Log Inn in Haubstadt is the Oldest Restaurant in the state of Indiana, and it's for sale. Take a look inside!