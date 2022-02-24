If I hadn't given it away in the headline, you'd think the property pictured above is simply a large plot of land perfect for someone who's looking to live a quiet, secluded lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city. And you'd be right because that's exactly what it is. But, it's what's hiding underneath that sets it apart from any other property like it.

There's a Bunker Hiding Under this Indiana Property

Located in Spencer, Indiana, roughly a 30-minute drive west of Bloomington, this 44-acre property features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,096 square feet, single-single story home with a three-car garage that looks like dozens, if not hundreds, of other houses on the outside.

As you'll find with most properties of this size, it even has a large barn for storing tractors, yard equipment, maybe a camper, ATVs, or whatever large pieces of equipment you would need to maintain a property of its size. Or, it could be used as a space for a business like woodworking, or some other fabricating profession. It's a barn. It could be used for a variety of different purposes.

There's even a small cabin that by the looks of the picture could use a little work, but could serve as a guest house for friends or family to crash in whenever they visit.

For all intents and purposes, it's a beautiful piece of land.

A beautiful piece of land — with a secret 😮.

Let's take a look inside, shall we?

See Inside the Indiana Home with a 2,700 Underground Bunker No one knows exactly why the bunker was built. However, Tiffany Sherman of Realtor.com spoke with the listing agent, John Pfifer with Your Home Team in February of 2022 who said it was his understanding the bunker was built by the original owner of the property. A millionaire who was, "kind of into military surplus and had tanks and all kinds of different weapons. He did use it for his residence, but it’s more like a Doomsday bunker.”

With just under 700 more square footage than the house it shares the Spencer, Indiana property with, the bunker features, "200 amp service, 20 LED lights, water line coming in, vent piping for [a] future heat source, floor drains & escape hatch," according to the listing on Realtor.com which lists Corina Jones with Your Home Team as the property's agent, not Mr. Pfifer. Those 2,700 square feet are spread across 14 rooms, one of which is a 55-foot by 8-foot shooting range.