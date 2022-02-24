DOOMSDAY PARADISE: Indiana Home Features a Huge Bunker & Indoor Firing Range
If I hadn't given it away in the headline, you'd think the property pictured above is simply a large plot of land perfect for someone who's looking to live a quiet, secluded lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city. And you'd be right because that's exactly what it is. But, it's what's hiding underneath that sets it apart from any other property like it.
There's a Bunker Hiding Under this Indiana Property
Located in Spencer, Indiana, roughly a 30-minute drive west of Bloomington, this 44-acre property features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,096 square feet, single-single story home with a three-car garage that looks like dozens, if not hundreds, of other houses on the outside.
As you'll find with most properties of this size, it even has a large barn for storing tractors, yard equipment, maybe a camper, ATVs, or whatever large pieces of equipment you would need to maintain a property of its size. Or, it could be used as a space for a business like woodworking, or some other fabricating profession. It's a barn. It could be used for a variety of different purposes.
There's even a small cabin that by the looks of the picture could use a little work, but could serve as a guest house for friends or family to crash in whenever they visit.
For all intents and purposes, it's a beautiful piece of land.
A beautiful piece of land — with a secret 😮.
Let's take a look inside, shall we?