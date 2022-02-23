NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southern Illinois [FORECAST]
Oh boy. More winter weather is on its way. Oh joy. Oh rapture. I'm so excited. NOT.
If it wasn't for family, I'd have moved somewhere warm year-round a long time ago. But alas, I live in Indiucky where it's almost 70 degrees one day and is under a winter weather advisory the next.
Winter Weather Advisory
According to the National Weather Service:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one tenth to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet accumulations also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. Including the cities of Fairfield, Albion, Mount Carmel, McLeansboro, Carmi, Harrisburg, Shawneetown, Fort Branch, Petersburg, Poseyville, Evansville, Boonville, Rockport, Morganfield, Dixon, Madisonville, and Henderson
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain.