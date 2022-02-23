Oh boy. More winter weather is on its way. Oh joy. Oh rapture. I'm so excited. NOT.

If it wasn't for family, I'd have moved somewhere warm year-round a long time ago. But alas, I live in Indiucky where it's almost 70 degrees one day and is under a winter weather advisory the next.

Winter Weather Advisory

According to the National Weather Service:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6

PM CST THURSDAY

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one tenth to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. Including the cities of Fairfield, Albion, Mount Carmel, McLeansboro, Carmi, Harrisburg, Shawneetown, Fort Branch, Petersburg, Poseyville, Evansville, Boonville, Rockport, Morganfield, Dixon, Madisonville, and Henderson

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tonight A chance of snow and sleet before 7pm, then freezing rain and sleet between 7pm and 10pm, then a chance of freezing rain after 10pm. Low around 28. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday A chance of freezing rain before 10am, then rain. High near 37. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Thursday Night Rain before 5am, then a chance of freezing rain. Low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Friday A chance of freezing rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

So there you have it. We are in for some nasty weather. So, buckle up - slow down - and don't travel unless you have to!

