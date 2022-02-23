Kevin’s Chili Recipe from “The Office” Is Hiding on Somewhere on Peacock

Have you ever wondered what exactly is in Kevin's "Famous" Chili from "The Office'? We now have that answer.

The hit NBC sitcom, "The Office", is one of the most iconic shows of all time. Even after the show ended, it continues to be a fan favorite. It almost feels like the show is even more popular now than it was when it was still on television. There are so many memorable scenes from "The Office", but one, in particular, is something that everyone remembers and makes references to whenever they make a big pot of chili. You know what scene I am talking about, "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene...

In this scene, Kevin brags about how awesome his chili is, but in Kevin fashion, he accidentally spills it all over the office floor before anyone gets to try it out. I can't tell you how many times I have seen this scene and it has been brought up in conversation that the chili was probably really good, but no one would ever know. That is, until now...

As you might know, "The Office" is streaming exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. You can watch every single episode, including the one that features Kevin's chili anytime you want. Not only that, but you can find out exactly how to make that chili on Peacock too.

There is an official recipe for Kevin's "Famous Chili" on Peacock, but it's kind of hidden in a place that you'd never think to look...Peacock's terms of use section. It's probably something that you never even opened up in the past, but now you actually have a reason to thanks to one TikToker.

So, if you want to find the recipe and try it out for yourself, it's pretty easy to find...but you'll have to do a little bit of work to get to it. Simply go to Peacock's official website and scroll down to the bottom of the page. Once you're there, click on "Terms of use". Once that page opens up, scroll down to heading #9, "Third-Party Authentication; Third Party Services." There, you will find the full recipe for "Kevin's Famous Chili".

