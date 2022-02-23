Time To Update? Illinois DMV Urges Online Sticker Renewal
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White knows that there's nothing that Illinois residents enjoy more than spending some time waiting in line at Illinois driver's license facilities, but he'd like you to reconsider your next trip there.
Instead, why not take advantage of being able to renew your sticker(s) online? As the photos below clearly show, it's much more pleasant that standing in line.
A Couple Of Years Dealing With The Pandemic Has Taught State Government A Thing Or Two About Making Things Happen Online
At this point in the pandemic, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office has offered several flexible deadlines for renewals, the ability to make an appointment at brick and mortar facilities, and tried to make Illinois drivers more aware of what they can do online instead of venturing in to their local office.
If You Renew Online, Your Receipt Is Proof Of Compliance
For those who may be thinking that they'll get a ticket for having an expired license plate sticker, the Secretary of State's office points out that having a receipt from an online renewal is virtually the same as having the sticker. The receipt tells an officer that your registration is up-to-date.
Illinois Secretary Of State, Jesse White:
This is a consumer friendly initiative that encourages online transactions with my office. Motorists are allowed to drive without an up-to-date vehicle renewal sticker on their license plate as long as they have the receipt from the Secretary of State showing that they bought the sticker before expiration. The receipt is valid for up to 30 days from the expiration of the previous registration sticker’s date.