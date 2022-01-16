Here’s the Illinois Naughty List for Personalized License Plates

When it comes to specialty and/or vanity plates in Illinois, there are things the state will not let you put on the back of your vehicle. Here are highlights from their naughty list for personalized license plates.

You might recall a few days ago we shared the list of personalized plates that were rejected in Missouri. Kudos to Fox 2 Now in St. Louis for catching this list from the state of Illinois for plates they will not produce no matter how much you beg.

As you might have guessed, many of these are NSFW and even though I'm only listing the PG-13 ones, the full list includes the more graphic requests from people who should have their mouths washed out with soap.

And the list goes on and on and on. There are apparently over 7,000 no-no's in Illinois for things they won't let you put on your vanity plate. Kudos again to Fox 2 Now for this catch. Never underestimate the sense of humor of Illinoisans to push the envelope for what you'll see when you're driving.

See Inside Michael Jordan's Extravagant Illinois Mansion