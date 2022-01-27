The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it.

Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the Illinois Secretary of State's Office to conduct a study on the feasibility of implementing digital license plates and driver's licenses.

So, What's A Digital Driver's License, And How Does It Work?

Even though I typed it myself, I've got to say that's a great question. I've never had many problems with the old-timey analog driver's licenses, and other than wear and tear (along with a stack of yearly stickers in the upper corner), I don't have much to complain about with our plates, either.

According to an explanation at UpgradedPoints.com, the digital driver’s license (DDL) is a secure​ version of your physical driver’s license or ID card that can be stored on your cell phone.

A DDL isn’t just a digital copy or screenshot of your driver’s license; the technology works with your state’s government to set up and verify your identity digitally through an app or your smartphone. Both iPhone and Android users can already store things like credit cards, plane tickets, hotel keys, and event tickets in digital wallets. In the same way, a DDL grants you easy access to your license or ID on your device.

Digital Driver's Licenses Are In Place In Multiple States, And 3 States Are Also Moving Toward Digital Plates

The states currently offering the option of a DDL, or are in the testing phase, include

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

New York

Oklahoma

Utah

MyStateline.com:

The Secretary of State’s office will conduct a study that looks at places where digital license plates are legal to see how they impact law enforcement, estimated costs and if regulation will be needed on the messages they display, according to House Bill 0260.

As with everything, there are pros and cons to the DDL movement. Click here to learn about both.

