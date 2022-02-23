Yeehaw! Lone Star Rodeo Coming to Muhlenberg County

Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! The Lone Star Rodeo is bringing rodeo fun back to the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Bulls and Broncs: A 30-Year Tradition in Muhlenberg Co

A 30-year tradition in Muhlenberg County is back and bigger than ever! Bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls — the Lone Star Championship Rodeo will have it all. In an action-packed two hours, you'll enjoy extreme competition, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls Barrel Racing, Brahma Bull Riding, and more.

Pogue Automotive Group Presents Lone Star Championship Rodeo

Dates

Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8 pm for Pogue Chrysler Night

Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 pm for Alford Roofing Day at the Rodeo

Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 8 pm for Pogue Chevrolet Night

Lone Star Rodeo Contest Events

Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl's Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl's Barrel Racing, & Bull Riding.

Git along little doggies, and get ready for the kids' events that will start 30 minutes before each show, and will feature a fun rodeo clown, kids gold rush, a costume contest, and more.

Rodeo Ticket Prices

Tickets: General Admission Adults $15, Children 4-12 are $10, and children 3 and under get in free.

***Tickets bought online or over the phone have a $2 processing fee.

How to Win Tickets to Lonestar Rodeo in Muhlenberg Co.

Bulls, horses, and steers, oh my! AND...How about those sexy cowboys! Yep, they'll be there too.

