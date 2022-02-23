Local students from Burns Middle are taking ownership of their school with a major weekend beautification project.

TAKING OWNERSHIP

Eleven students and one teacher will be brushing up beauty onto the bathroom walls of the girls' bathrooms at Burns Middle School. The project will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 26, and, Sunday, February 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at BMS. This is solely made up of volunteers and the students had to apply to be a part of the project.

Get our free mobile app

A BEAUTIFUL EXPERIENCE

The students will be working alongside seventh-grade teacher Anne-Courtney Feenick. Here is what she had to say about the project;

“This experience will allow these students to take ownership and feel a sense of accomplishment within their own school, while also building meaningful relationships,” Feenick said. “Our students want to make a difference, and right now that starts with a little bit of beauty in the restroom. The goal is to work with a small group of students who can use teamwork to help creatively design a mural on the wall. Together, we will paint a mural by the end of the day Sunday!”

HOW THEY ALL CAME TOGETHER

It's pretty special to be part of this project. Girls at Burns were encouraged to submit an application explaining why they had a desire to participate. Each student also had to have two teacher recommendations. Some teachers expressed this was the first thing some students had expressed excitement in since coming to Burns. Having a sense of ownership in something allows students to have pride and a natural want to take care of something they are invested in.

Great job BMS keep up the fantastic work.

Kentucky Woman's Hand-Painted House Portraits Are A True Work of Art Do you have a home or place in your life that has special meaning? An Owensboro mom and artist can create a hand-painted portrait for you to cherish forever.



Owensboro Mom Sharing Her Love of Food & Art Through Charcuterie Boards Charcuterie Boards are now the in thing to have at a party or get together with friends. A beautifully designed spread of yummy meats and eats and this mom has it down to an art form.