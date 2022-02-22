There Are Only 4 Kmarts Left In The U.S- Remember The Ones In The Evansville Area?

Let's take a trip down memory lane with a store that most of us use to visit frequently, Kmart.

In the 1960s, we were first introduced to Kmart here in the United States. The retail giant reached its peak when I was a child in the 1900s. At one point in time, they had around 2,400 stores in the United States and Canada. Then, in the 2000s, stores began to close, and in 2018 Kmart filed bankruptcy. Kmart stores in the United States are fading away fast. According to Oregon Live, two stores just announced their closure. This means that we will be down to only four Kmart locations in the entire United States.

Long gone are the days of the Blue Light Special and K Cafe. In fact, if you're looking for a Kmart in the Evansville area, you're out of luck. The last four remaining locations of Kmart in the United States are Rahway and Avenel in New Jersey, Long Island, New York, and Miami, Florida.

Protests Continue Across The Country In Reaction To Death Of George Floyd Getty Images loading...

Kmart Stores In The Evansville Area

I have so many fond memories of going to Kmart as a child here in the Evansville area. As you know, we had quite a few locations. My family and I frequented the Newburgh and East Side of Evansville locations. Both have been transformed into shopping centers, and a newer generation has no idea about what those buildings used to be. Some of the kids don't even know what Kmart is! It makes me feel old. Whether it was Kmart, Super Kmart, or Big K, we had several locations in the area that we all grew up visiting. So, in the spirit of reminiscing old Kmart locations here in the Evansville area, let's take a look at how many Kmarts we used to have here.

Former Evansville Kmart Locations

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Morgan Avenue: We all know this location on Morgan Avenue as Rural King, however, prior to that, it was home to Kmart.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

St. Joseph Avenue: Another Rural King location in Evansville that was formerly Kmart. Both the St. Joseph and Morgan Avenue locations closed around the early 90s to make room for a new Kmart in Evansville...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lloyd Expressway: This is the Kmart location that I remember. We used to go to this Super Kmart all of the time for groceries, toys, and Little Ceasar's Pizza before it closed in 2003.

Former Newburgh Kmart Location:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Newburgh Kmart location was along Highway 66. If my memory serves me correctly, it closed in the late 90s.

Former Jasper Kmart Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This was the most recent Kmart location near Evansville in Indiana to close. We used to go there to take advantage of great Black Friday deals!

Former Princeton Kmart Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Located along Broadway in Princeton, Indiana this was the former home to Big K! Do you remember visiting this location?

Former Owensboro Kmart Locations

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

West Parrish Avenue: What was once home to Kmart is now a U Haul rental facility.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fredrica: This was the last Owensboro location to close its doors. They went out of business in 2017.

Former Henderson Kmart Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Henderson's Big K closed its doors at their Zion Road location in 2018. It's now the home of Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Former Madisonville Kmart Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The former Kmart in Madisonville is now the home of Roses.

It's truly the end of an era. Soon, Kmart as a whole will be a thing of the past. So if you're ever in New Jersey, Long Island, or Miami (and they're still open), you should stop by Kmart for old time's sake!

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

25 Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2022 Evansville is constantly growing. How would you like to see any of these businesses make their way into the area this year?