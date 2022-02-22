Midwest Family Shares Video of Rare White Deer in their Backyard

We have deer in our yard all the time. That's not new. However, none of them have ever been completely white. That's what happened to one Midwestern family who not only had a rare white deer in their backyard, but she came up to say hello, too.

This happened in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Make sure you watch it all the way through as there is an innocent deer/dog/cat moment.

These are some of the best-behaved pets I've ever seen. The dogs and cats I've had in my life would have been going crazy if they got this close to a deer.

I have a hard time telling a white deer from a true Albino. On Focus shared an article about the differences mentioning that white deer may be white all over, but an albino will have pink nose and hooves along with the white coat. To me, this seems like a white deer and not albino, but I'm far from a deer expert.

One comment on YouTube had me wanting to check some of the cards my sons play with:

Mister Minda Henzi Andalas Nusantara - "A real life Pokemon. ♥"

Wonder how white deer would fare against Pikachu? Just curious.

