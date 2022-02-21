Through the years, Sharon Wilharm has worn many hats – filmmaker, blogger, writer, ministry leader, speaker, and now, podcast host. The common thread of all the hats is women and storytelling.

She loves to tell stories that inspire and encourage women in their walk with the Lord. As a filmmaker, she made movies with a female perspective. As a blogger, she’s shared the stories of female filmmakers, actresses, authors, and speakers. As a ministry leader, she’s worked with girls and women of all ages, teaching them and helping them to discover and share their unique stories. As a speaker, she loves sharing personal stories of the amazing things she’s witnessed God doing in her own life as well as in the lives of Bible women. And as host of All God’s Women podcast and internationally syndicated radio show, she works her way through the Bible, sharing the stories of all the women in the Bible.

All God’s Women takes you on a Bible study journey focusing on women of the Bible. You’ll learn new aspects of familiar women and be introduced to obscure and unnamed Bible women you’ve never heard of. Each has a story to tell and host Sharon Wilharm brings to life these women of the Bible stories and applies them to your modern-day life.

All God’s Women is heard around the globe and is available on all major podcast platforms and on her website. Hear my exclusive interview with Sharon here!