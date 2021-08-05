Women of Focus Conference (Shaped by Faith)

Sharon Wilharm, is a Christian speaker, Bible teacher, radio/podcast host, and former Christian filmmaker. She is also an accomplished storyteller. Sharon draws the audience in with humor, engages them with stories, then ties everything together to bring to light spiritual truths. Her heart’s desire is to encourage women in their walk with the Lord, showing them how to find God’s will for their life through prayer and scripture.

Sharon has enjoyed a lifelong fascination with women of the Bible and loves applying the biblical stories to modern situations. She especially enjoys delving into lesser-known women and discovering encouraging truths for women of today. As host of All God's Women podcast and internationally syndicated radio show, she's working her way through the Bible one woman at a time, bringing to light the stories of ancient women and applying them to modern day living.

Join me at the Women of Focus Conference in September!

I will be a panelist speaker:)

Keynote speakers Hollywood actress Nancy Stafford and Nashville author Kim Aldrich.

* Music by Grammy nominated girl band High Road