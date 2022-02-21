One of my favorite golf scrambles returns later this year with more spots available for you and your team to get involved, as well as a brand new location to play.

The annual Easterseals Golfing Fore Kids event is set for Thursday, September 1st (2022) at Cambridge Golf Course in northern Vanderburgh county just off Volkman Road near the Indiana State Police Post on Highway 41.

You're probably thinking, "September is still several months away, why open registration now?" It's a great question. Fortunately, it comes with a great answer.

Not One, But Two Shotgun Starts

For the first time in a few years, this year's event will once again feature both a morning and afternoon shotgun start instead of just the one that teed off around mid-to-late morning. This gives the Rehab Center the opportunity to open up more slots for teams who may have wanted to participate in the past, but couldn't because they were unable to be at the course at that time.

The morning start is set for 8:00 AM for those who can be there early and like the ability to play 18 holes then still have the rest of the day to do something else.

The new/returning afternoon start will tee off at 1:00 PM for those who may have to report to the office first before ending their day on the course.

How to Register

Team registration is $650 for a team of four and $160 for individuals who want to play, but don't have three other people to join them. If you sign up as an individual, you'll be paired with other individual registrants or placed on a team that may have less than four players for one reason or another.

You can download the registration form by clicking the button below and mailing it to the following address:

Easterseals Golfing Fore Kids

3701 Bellemeade Avenue

Evansville, IN 47714

You can also contact Carolyn with the Easterseals Rehab Center to register by calling 812-437-2607, or by sending an e-mail to cfranklin@evansvillerehab.com.

Sponsorships Available

If you or someone who knows owns a local business that would like to be involved in the event has a sponsor, or you think the company you work for should be involved, the Rehab Center has a wide variety of sponsorship opportunities to choose from including prize sponsorships, contest hole sponsorships, and more. The complete list of available sponsorships can be found on page two of the registration form.

Fundraising Milestone

The 2021 edition of the scramble raised over $50,000 for the Rehab Center, pushing the 22 year total for the event to an incredible $990,947. Help push them over the $1,000,000 mark by getting a team together and registering today.

[Source: Easterseals Rehabilitation Center]

